CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the lawyers for two young sisters who were sexually abused by their parents while in foster care deserve 40 percent of the $6.75 million settlement they reached with New Hampshire’s child protection agency.

That amounts to $2.7 million for attorney Rus Rilee and two colleagues who have spent four years representing the girls and their grandparents. In a ruling Friday, a judge said the lawyers deserve more than the usual 25 percent fee because their work led to groundbreaking reform in such cases and because the grandparents strongly argued in favor of the higher amount.

According to the lawsuit, the parents were allowed to have unsupervised visits with the girls even as police investigated reports they had molested other children at a homeless shelter.