JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals is affirming the conviction of a man who investigators say beat a woman while robbing her home.

Bryan Morton was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder, armed robbery and burglary of a dwelling in Warren County in 2014. Appeals court judges Tuesday said they found no error with the conviction.

Morton, now 36, is serving a 60-year sentence.

Court records show he and Kimberly Chapman broke into the home of a woman whose son Chapman dated in high school. The victim testified she awoke when Chapman was hitting her over the head with a walking stick. The victim said a man — later identified as Morton — hit her with a shotgun.

Investigators found the wounded victim and a broken shotgun with blood on it.