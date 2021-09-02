MOSCOW — Kremlin critics are hailing a courageous young pupil who mustered up the courage to speak up to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he got his facts wrong while talking to children during a history lesson.

Peter the Great (1675-1725) did not fight in the Seven Years War, but in the Great Northern War, which lasted 21 years, the boy, visibly embarrassed, told Putin.

While the Russian leader thanked the boy for the correction, the school’s principal reprimanded the child for a “certain audacity,” according to media reports.

Media outlets critical of the Kremlin and opposition politicians praised the pupil’s nerve. Kira Yarmysh, press spokesperson of the imprisoned dissident Alexei Navalny, accused the teacher of believing that a school wasn’t supposed to teach facts but “submissiveness and servility.”

The incident, which took place Wednesday, the first school day after the summer holidays in Russia, caused a stir in the country, prompting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to chime in.

“This is no impudence at all. We categorically disagree with the principal of the school,” he said, adding he hoped the pupil wouldn’t be punished further.