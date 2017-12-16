SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) — The supervisor of a small town in western New York and his wife, the town clerk-elect, have been killed in a car crash.
The Post-Journal of Jamestown reports that Michael and Donna Phillips were on their way to town hall in Salamanca, New York on Friday when they were hit by another car.
Sgt. David Tobia of the Cattaraugus County sheriff’s office said both were killed instantly. No one in the other car was seriously injured.
The crash is under investigation.
Michael Phillips ran unopposed for re-election last month as Salamanca town supervisor. Donna Phillips defeated incumbent Rosemary Shadden for town clerk by a vote of 117 to 41.
Councilwoman Diana Brodie, a neighbor of the couple, said they were wonderful people who had the town’s best interests at heart.
Information from: The Post-Journal, http://www.post-journal.com