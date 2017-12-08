PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A couple who duped an Oregon man into loaning them more than $3 million that they spent gambling in Las Vegas are now headed to federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hiep Cong Van and Thy Minh Phan tricked the elderly victim into loaning them money on the false premise they needed help operating a landscaping business in Colorado and covering legal fees.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford said in federal court Thursday that they repeatedly swindled the victim for more than three years.

Bradford says the retiree had signed a contract, in which the two recipients promised to repay the loans with interest, but that didn’t happen.

A federal judge sentenced Van to three years and one month in prison, plus one year in a residential treatment center.

Van’s co-defendant, Phan, was sentenced last month to one year and nine months in custody.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com