MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A couple rescued from an overturned SUV had an emotional reunion with members of a youth football team from Idaho who saved them.
The Boise Black Knights sprang into action when Alan and Margaret Hardman’s vehicle rolled over in front of the team’s vans south of Jordan Valley, Oregon, on Tuesday. The Hardman’s, both 65, of Winnemucca, Nevada, sustained broken bones, cuts and scrapes.
The team pulled Alan Hardman out and pushed the car on its side, raising it for another player to grab his wife.
Alan Hardman tells the Idaho Statesman the team didn’t hesitate. He doesn’t know what they would have done without them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Players brought flowers, cookies and cards for the meeting Thursday evening at Hardman’s daughter’s home in Meridian, Idaho.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com