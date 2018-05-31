MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Two people suspected in a weekend shooting in northwestern Wisconsin are under arrest.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the 34-year-old Red Wing, Minnesota man and 36-year-old Ellsworth woman were taken into custody Thursday.
Earlier, Barron County authorities learned that the suspects were spotted at a Dollar General Store in Rice Lake. A red Jetta Volkswagen stolen out of Woodbury, Minnesota, fled when authorities arrived. The Jetta was lost during a chase but found again returning to the store, and the suspects arrested.
The two were wanted in the shooting of a man late Sunday night in the Town of Tainter. The 48-year-old man from rural Colfax was shot in the leg.
Authorities haven’t provided any motive for the shooting but say the victim and the suspects knew each other.