WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A Salt Lake City-area woman and her boyfriend are charged in the death of the woman’s newborn son.

Arrest warrants issued Friday in 3rd District Court charge 26-year-old Maria Elena Sullivan and 21-year-old Dylan James Kitzmiller with murder and child abuse in the death of the 13-day-old boy.

Court documents say the boy was born Sept. 4 with no known medical problem but that emergency personnel called to the house Sept. 17 saw multiple bruises on the child who grunted and gasped before he stopped breathing.

An autopsy revealed an injured and swollen brain, a fractured arm, a broken rib, a spinal cord injury and a 14 percent weight loss since birth.

Sullivan and Kitzmiller were living in the basement of his mother’s West Jordan home.