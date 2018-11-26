WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Four members of a family charged with killing eight people from another Ohio family will be arraigned separately, starting Tuesday with the suspect who shared a daughter with one of the victims.
Twenty-six-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner is set for arraignment in court in Waverly, in southern Ohio’s Pike County.
Authorities have suggested a custody dispute over his daughter was a possible motive for the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family.
Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged with aggravated murder and other counts. An attorney who has represented them has said they will be vindicated.
Arraignments are scheduled for 27-year-old George Wagner on Wednesday, 48-year-old Angela Wagner on Thursday, and 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III on Dec. 4.