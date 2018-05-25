BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal court has sentenced two people for selling over three kilograms of heroin in Vermont.

U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss sentenced 35-year-old Shawn Alonso, of New York, to 10 years Friday for conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. On May 10, Reiss sentenced 38-year-old Tamara Moody, of New York, to a little over seven years for the same crime.

They were arrested in 2017 while attempting to deliver over one kilogram of heroin. The court estimated this would have a value of approximately $350,000 in Vermont.

The court detailed Alonso and Moody’s spending habits prior to their arrest, which included thousands spent on basketball tickets, tattoos, fur coats and travel. At the time of their arrest Alonso and Moody were wearing over $240,000 worth of jewelry.