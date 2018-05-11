Share story

By
The Associated Press

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple has pleaded guilty to charges they forced a 13-year-old girl into prostitution in the Chicago suburb of Lansing.

The Daily Southtown reports that under a plea deal 37-year-old Ambrosia Clemons of Galesburg will serve 13 years in prison, and 24-year-old Kearita Ladd of Chicago will serve six years.

Clemons and Ladd were arrested in 2016. Prosecutors say they met the girl at a beauty supply store in Lansing shortly after she escaped from a Chicago behavioral health treatment center.

They say the pair brought the girl to a Lansing hotel where they forced her to have sex with them, prostituted her to more than 10 men and made her dance at strip clubs.

Clemons and Ladd pleaded guilty to felony counts of trafficking and involuntary sexual servitude.

