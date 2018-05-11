LANSING, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois couple has pleaded guilty to charges they forced a 13-year-old girl into prostitution in the Chicago suburb of Lansing.
The Daily Southtown reports that under a plea deal 37-year-old Ambrosia Clemons of Galesburg will serve 13 years in prison, and 24-year-old Kearita Ladd of Chicago will serve six years.
Clemons and Ladd were arrested in 2016. Prosecutors say they met the girl at a beauty supply store in Lansing shortly after she escaped from a Chicago behavioral health treatment center.
They say the pair brought the girl to a Lansing hotel where they forced her to have sex with them, prostituted her to more than 10 men and made her dance at strip clubs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family's SUV plunged off cliff
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
Clemons and Ladd pleaded guilty to felony counts of trafficking and involuntary sexual servitude.
___
Information from: Southtown Star, http://southtownstar.chicagotribune.com/