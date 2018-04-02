LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.

The Valley News Dispatch reports that 69-year-old Larry Spiering and 61-year-old Becky Smith married Sunday at the Community Supermarket in Lower Burrell, where the couple met 10 years ago.

Smith says she was working at the supermarket when Spiering walked up and gave her a piece of paper with his name and phone number. She says it was only fitting that they tied the knot in the same aisle where they met.

The judge who performed the ceremony says it was his first wedding at a grocery store. Store owner George Thimons says they were glad to accommodate the couple.

