VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A couple that police detectives wrongly accused of fabricating the woman’s kidnapping from their home has reached a $2.5 million settlement with the city of Vallejo and its police department.
Vallejo police initially discounted the story told by Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, that both were drugged and she was kidnapped by a masked intruder in March 2015.
The kidnapper sexually assaulted Huskins and released her two days later outside her family’s home in Huntington Beach.
Police realized the couple was telling the truth only after the perpetrator, disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney Matthew Muller, was implicated in another crime. He’s serving a 40-year prison term.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
Quinn’s mother, Marianne Quinn, tells the San Francisco Chronicle the couple reached the settlement Thursday.
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com