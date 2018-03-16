VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A couple that police detectives wrongly accused of fabricating the woman’s kidnapping from their home has reached a $2.5 million settlement with the city of Vallejo and its police department.

Vallejo police initially discounted the story told by Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, that both were drugged and she was kidnapped by a masked intruder in March 2015.

The kidnapper sexually assaulted Huskins and released her two days later outside her family’s home in Huntington Beach.

Police realized the couple was telling the truth only after the perpetrator, disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney Matthew Muller, was implicated in another crime. He’s serving a 40-year prison term.

Quinn’s mother, Marianne Quinn, tells the San Francisco Chronicle the couple reached the settlement Thursday.

