WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A New York man had some help from Ben and Jerry’s for his wedding proposal.

Angelo Orlando was captured on video getting on one knee at a New York grocery store and handing Kelly Becker a pint of the ice cream labeled, “Marry Me Mint.”

Orlando says he knew Becker’s favorite flavor was mint, and he worked with the staff at the company’s Burlington location to make the proposal possible.

She said “yes” to the July proposal. Last month, the couple went to the company’s Waterbury factory to see how their ice cream is made.

Their wedding is set for October 2019.