PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been sentenced to between seven and 14 years in the November 2015 death of a man with disabilities who was living with them.
Forty-nine-year-old Adam Haynes and 59-year-old Pamela McNeal both apologized Wednesday before they were sentenced Wednesday in Allegheny County in the death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman.
The two pleaded guilty earlier this year to third-degree murder as well as neglect, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.
Authorities said the victim was extremely malnourished and showed signs of neglect. The pair had been formal caretakers for Fuhrman for years in the county’s domiciliary care program for adults who can’t live alone.
Authorities said they left the program after their move from Crafton to Penn Hills and Fuhrman left the program to live with them.