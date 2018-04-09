PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.

Police went to the home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man with a gun. The officers were told the 28-year-old man had shot his 30-year-old girlfriend and was upstairs along with their children.

The man didn’t respond to several attempts by police to talk to him, and officers soon removed the children from the home through a rear second-floor window. The bodies of both adults were found in the second-floor hallway.

The names of the couple have not been released.

Authorities have notr disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.