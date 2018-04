PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a west Philadelphia home from which three children were rescued.

Officials said 29-year-old Shanay Brown and 27-year-old Daniel Gordy were pronounced dead after SWAT team members entered the home late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the home earlier after reports that a man had shot his girlfriend and was upstairs along with their children.

The man didn’t respond to efforts by police to contact him, so officers retreated to await the SWAT team’s arrival, but they were able to remove the children from the home through a rear second-floor window.

The three children were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia “and appeared physically uninjured.” Investigators haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.