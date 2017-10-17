Share story

By
The Associated Press

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple was evacuated from their mobile home after a large sinkhole opened up at an intersection just in front of their house.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the hole — estimated to be 25-feet-wide and 15-feet-deep — opened sometime early Tuesday at the large Rolling Greens subdivision.

Linda McCormick lives in a home in the same neighborhood as the sinkhole. She says she had noticed a dip in the road for weeks.

Heavy rains in the area on Monday may have hastened the hole’s expansion.

Meanwhile, across town, repairs had just begun on another sinkhole that opened up outside a restaurant in June and almost swallowed a car coming out of the drive-thru.

That hole, about 25-feet-wide and 25-feet-deep, is being filled with concrete and cement.

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/

The Associated Press