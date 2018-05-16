ADEL, Iowa (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old Iowa girl who weighed only 56 pounds (25 kilograms) when she died have pleaded not guilty to new charges.

Misty and Marc Ray entered the pleas Tuesday in Dallas County District Court to charges of ongoing criminal conduct, theft and fraudulent practice. The pair already have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and other counts related to the starvation death last May of Sabrina Ray.

Marc Ray’s lawyer, Jake Feuerhelm, has said the new charges are related to money the couple received from the Iowa Human Services Department. Prosecutors say the Rays engaged in “deception for financial gain on an ongoing basis.”

The two live in Perry.