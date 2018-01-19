ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Court records and investigative reports say a southwest Missouri couple’s dogs fatally mauled an elderly bicyclist two years ago and that two unsuspecting families then adopted two of the dogs when the couple got rid of them.

Joseph M. and Lindsay Brink were booked into jail Thursday and released on their own recognizance. They were indicted in October on one count each of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Werner Vogt. He was attacked in November 2015 while riding his bicycle in rural Rogersville and died three weeks later.

The couple’s attorney, Dee Wampler, said in a news release Thursday that his clients have cooperated with authorities and “deny any guilt or criminal negligence.” The Brings previously settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Vogt’s son for $300,000.