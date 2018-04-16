WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine couple has decided to get nice and muddy for their wedding day.

The Morning Sentinel reports Bill Jackson and Jennifer Denis took part in Thomas College’s annual Dirty Dog Mud Race in Waterville on Sunday, with Denis wearing a white veil and Jackson in a tuxedo T-shirt.

The couple ran through a series of muddy obstacle courses together, and Denis’ sister carried a bouquet while running the race as a bridesmaid.

The couple said their vows in front of friends and family at the finish line, sliding rings on each other’s muddy fingers.

They capped the event with a dirt pie-inspired wedding cake complete with crumbled cookies and gummy worms on top.

Jackson says they plan to honeymoon in Ireland.

