HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County is looking to establish a Hilo counterpart to the proposed Village 9 homeless site in Kailua-Kona, although plans are still in preliminary stages.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that an executive assistant to Mayor Harry Kim said last week that the county is in the initial stages of acquiring access to two adjoining land parcels at the old airport in Hilo. The assistant, Roy Takemoto, said the county is looking into erecting tents and domes at the site.

Takemoto said the land is largely “unencumbered vacant land” where many homeless people already camp. The state and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands own it.

Takemoto said the county is hoping to secure capital improvement funds at the Legislature to pay for the project.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/