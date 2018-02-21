LAS VEGAS (AP) — County officials have waived parking and other development standards for a planned entertainment arena just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Clark County commissioners on Wednesday approved zoning and land use permits for the 18,000-seat Madison Square Garden Sphere Las Vegas.
The project is being developed by the Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands, which operates two casino-resorts adjacent to planned arena.
Per county regulations, the facility would need over 13,900 parking spaces. Officials are allowing the developers to count toward that requirement the roughly 12,100 spaces at the Venetian and Palazzo casino-resorts.
The arena’s site will have about 300 spaces.
The Federal Aviation Administration also must review the project because of its height and proximity to McCarran International Airport.
Construction on the 360-foot-tall, sphere-shaped building is expected to begin this year.