LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska investigators say a county treasurer accused of selling cars without a dealer’s license and helping customers evade taxes was reimbursed for mileage for driving to and from an auto auction.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing has been charged with falsifying bills of sale, filing fraudulent state income taxes and selling cars without a license. He last appeared in court Sept. 22 but hasn’t submitted a plea.
Nebraska State Patrol reports show Stebbing was reimbursed at least $70 for mileage costs to and from the Lincoln Auto Auction in Waverly over the past two years. Being paid for mileage not connected to work violates state and county rules.
Stebbing alleges the auction trips were on county business.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com