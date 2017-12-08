LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lancaster County treasurer has offered to pay back $3,400 in mileage reimbursement that raised criticism from the state auditor’s office.

An audit report released Wednesday says the missing information included reasons and dates for Andy Stebbing’s trips and included possibly incorrect mileage and reimbursement requests for trips taken on legal holidays.

Stebbing told the Lincoln Journal Star on Thursday he’d asked his attorney to call the county attorney with the offer. Stebbing also says he apologizes for the lack of specifics in reporting mileage.

He says his reimbursement documentation has lacked details since he took office in 2011 and says no one told him he needed to provide the information. He says he’d requested reimbursement for just a fraction of his daily mileage.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com