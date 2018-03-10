OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A rapidly growing north Mississippi county will spend nearly $13 million to build an office complex and arena.

The Oxford Eagle reports that Lafayette County supervisors awarded bids for the offices and arena on Thursday.

A $7.9 million bid was awarded for a county business center that would include space for Child Protective Services, the Department of Human Services, an employment office, the coroner and justice court. Oxford will lease space there for its municipal court.

A second bid for nearly $5 million will build a dirt-floored arena.

The business center and arena will be built on about 50 acres (20 hectares) of a larger site owned by the county. The Lafayette County school district will lease more of the land to build a new elementary school.

