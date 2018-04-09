UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county will continue to fund a safe house for abused women that has been plagued with problems for decades.

The Washington Post reports Prince George’s County will continue to fund the nonprofit Family Crisis Center’s shelter despite calls to close its doors. Maryland law requires marriage license fees collected by the county go toward the nonprofit. Those fees totaled $385,000 last year.

Media reports of substandard services and battered conditions prompted Democrat County Executive Rushern L. Baker III submitted a bill to the state General Assembly in March that would allow the fees to go to other organizations. Baker withdrew that bill last week.

Baker spokesman Barry Hudson says lawmakers agreed fee usage should be more flexible, but didn’t agree on pushing the bill forward.

