AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested multiple tax collector officials in the county that includes Austin on suspected fraud charges, and all tax collector satellite offices are closing until further notice as a result.

In a statement Friday evening, Travis County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Elfant said that, following an internal audit by the Travis County Auditor, investigators served search warrants and arrested “multiple employees” from his staff.

Elfant said he couldn’t provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation. He added, “I am appalled and extremely disappointed that members of my staff have been implicated in fraudulent activities.”

He said “all Tax Assessor Collector satellite offices will be closed” but the main office will remain open normally.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said in a statement that she’s “deeply troubled” by the accusations.