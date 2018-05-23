NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — County supervisors in Mississippi have retroactively rejected a bid for the next phase of a levee project at an industrial site, citing a previous project and pending legislation.

The Natchez Democrat reports Adams County supervisors voted to reject Camo Construction’s bid to construct about 1,000 feet (305 meters) of levee Monday after approving it in January.

Board Attorney Scott Slover says the move was made primarily because of an emergency watershed project with the company. Slover says erosion reappeared after work was completed on a slide that the company was contracted to repair.

Camo Construction President Mike Grantham says the erosion reoccurred because the portion of the road the company had been hired to fix didn’t immediately have asphalt. County Engineer Jim Marlow says asphalt being laid later wouldn’t have induced the reoccurrence.

