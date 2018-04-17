CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a county supervisor in Mississippi has been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Master Sgt. Ray Hall tell news outlets that District 1 Prentiss County Supervisor James Plaxico was arrested at a safety checkpoint north of Corinth on U.S. Highway 45 on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
Troopers confirmed with WTVA-TV that the 59-year-old was driving a county-owned vehicle at the time of his arrest. Plaxico was booked into the Alcorn County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond.
Plaxico has apologized to the people of his district, Prentiss County and the board of supervisors. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW