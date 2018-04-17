CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a county supervisor in Mississippi has been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Master Sgt. Ray Hall tell news outlets that District 1 Prentiss County Supervisor James Plaxico was arrested at a safety checkpoint north of Corinth on U.S. Highway 45 on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers confirmed with WTVA-TV that the 59-year-old was driving a county-owned vehicle at the time of his arrest. Plaxico was booked into the Alcorn County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond.

Plaxico has apologized to the people of his district, Prentiss County and the board of supervisors. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.