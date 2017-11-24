SWATARA, Minn. (AP) — Cass County authorities say a 23-year-old man has been killed in a Minnesota snowmobile crash.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch identified the victim in the Thursday crash as Jeremy Gindele of Swatara.

The sheriff’s office says that Gindele lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown off while riding in a field on private property.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.