FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Northwest New Mexico officials are asking the Navajo Nation to pitch in and help with the costs to shelter stray animals from the reservation.

The Daily Times reported earlier this week that San Juan County expects to pay about $766,000 to house strays this year due to a 6 percent increase in costs at two animal shelters in the area.

Officials say more than $200,000 is used on stray animals from the Navajo Nation.

County Commissioner Jack Fortner says he has sent a letter to Navajo Nation officials informing them of the cost increase.

He says he hopes that the tribe will be able to pay for a portion of the annual cost for stray animals from the reservation.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com