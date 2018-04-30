PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A county magistrate in West Virginia has been charged with driving under the influence.
News outlets cite a criminal complaint that says 57-year-old William Frank Holroyd was arrested Friday evening. The complaint says a Princeton patrolman saw the Mercer County magistrate’s Jeep swerve and conducted a traffic stop.
The report say Holroyd acknowledged drinking “a couple of beers.” After a battery of field sobriety tests, Holroyd was arrested and taken to the Princeton Police Department. A secondary chemical test of his blood there showed a blood alcohol content of 0.202.
He was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge and released on $1,500 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives