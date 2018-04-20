RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the Washoe County library in downtown Reno will remain open while officials work to reduce levels of colorless, odorless and potentially dangerous radon in the building.

County officials told the Reno Gazette Journal there was no immediate danger to the public, but that long-term exposure to the radioactive gas has been linked to lung cancer in the United States.

Employees were notified this week that tests in February found average radon levels more than three times the federal Environmental Protection Agency action level.

County community services chief Eric Crump says the library heating and air conditioning system is running continually to reduce radon levels, and the county will retest the air next week.

If levels remain high, Crump says officials will seek additional professional advice.

