PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The ruling body of a county in Oregon has voted to take some control over federal lands that cover half of the high desert, mountains and forests within its borders.
The Crook County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday for the policy, saying it would take effect in 120 days.
The vote on the Natural Resources Policy capped a public meeting in which citizens spoke out passionately for and against the policy.
The policy says the Crook County Court, as the county commissioners are known here, has a “legal right to full participation in the planning and other decision making processes … for developing and implementing land use plans and actions within the County.”
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
A spokesman for theOchoco National Forest in Crook County said the Forest Service would have to wait and see what the county’s new approach would be.