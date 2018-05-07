SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A group in Sangamon County hopes that a small card might just save someone’s life.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports the Sangamon County Opioid Task Force Coalition is creating a wallet-size card that lists community resources for those dealing with the opioid epidemic. The card is part of a larger effort to link as many as people as possible with human-service and medical providers that offer medical care, counseling and other programs.

The plan to distribute cards comes as communities all across the country scramble to deal with an epidemic that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. In Sangamon County, the coroner says that since 2014 as many as 42 people a year have died of opioid overdoses.

