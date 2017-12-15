MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county Democratic Party chairman has resigned after facing a domestic assault charge that was dropped.
The party told The Daily Herald that Maury County Democratic Party Chairman Seth James Campbell felt it was best for the party as he resigned Tuesday.
Campbell’s October arrest followed an argument police say included him throwing things at his girlfriend, cutting her above her right eyebrow. She didn’t want to press charges. The charge was dropped.
The state party wanted his resignation. He had said he’d resign if the county executive committee asked.
State party chairwoman Mary Mancini said they didn’t intend to put undue influence on the county party, but resignation was the best way to move forward.
Campbell is a special education teacher and assistant football coach in Mount Pleasant.
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.columbiadailyherald.com