POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county council has made it easier for wireless internet companies to install new equipment on utility poles in commercial and mixed-use areas.

News outlets report the Montgomery County Council voted to allow the new equipment Tuesday. The changes come as wireless companies say they need more leeway to boost internet speeds via the coming 5G network comprised of smaller antennas closer together and closer to the ground than on the traditional much larger cell towers.

Under the new law, companies may put new equipment on existing utility poles or replacement poles in commercial and mixed-use areas, such as downtowns.

The law, among other things, keeps in place a requirement that new cell structures be at least 300 feet from homes and be approved only after a public hearing.