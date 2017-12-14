Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county commission is scheduled to vote on a symbolic resolution condemning same-sex marriage.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Hamblen County Commission Chairman Louis “Doe” Jarvis says a committee’s 7-1 vote in favor of the resolution Monday pushes it to a commission vote scheduled for Dec. 21.

The resolution also would urge state politicians to push back on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage across the country.

Jarvis officiates same-sex marriages and was the only committee member to dissent. He says right-wing group Patriot’s Brigade of Tennessee, which suggested the resolution, is “playing on Christianity to further its agenda.”

Commissioner Howard Shipley, who voted for the resolution, says he’s not very familiar with the group, but that a Patriot’s Brigade spokesman had contacted the commissioners.

