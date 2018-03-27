IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) — The Edmunds County Commission has rescinded a turkey barn building permit so it can be reconsidered at a Wednesday planning and zoning meeting.

The American News reports the decision came during a Monday public hearing sparked by a petition appealing the building permit. The planning and zoning commission granted the permit earlier this month.

Mary Curtis says she lives within a half-mile of the proposed barn. She says the March 8 planning and zoning commission meeting’s agenda wasn’t published on the county’s website, contrary to open meetings law.

County commission Chairman Robert Olson conceded the agenda wasn’t published online, and the panel sent the permit back to the planning and zoning board.

Sixty-one county residents signed a petition calling on commissioners to retract the permit. Curtis says she’s worried about odors from the barn.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com