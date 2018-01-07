MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Local leaders in Henry County have approved a master plan for a park that became a flashpoint in the debate over Confederate symbols when its small museum closed.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Henry County commissioners recently adopted a master plan for Nash Farm Park.
The newspaper reports that officials hope the long-term plan will reinvent the green space as a regional destination.
The master plan calls for adding walking paths, an heirloom garden, a playground and an amphitheater.
A Civil War battlefield would be preserved.
The small museum at the park became a focal point in the national debate over Confederate monuments when controversy arose over Confederate flags flying on the property.