MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Local leaders in Henry County have approved a master plan for a park that became a flashpoint in the debate over Confederate symbols when its small museum closed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Henry County commissioners recently adopted a master plan for Nash Farm Park.

The newspaper reports that officials hope the long-term plan will reinvent the green space as a regional destination.

The master plan calls for adding walking paths, an heirloom garden, a playground and an amphitheater.

A Civil War battlefield would be preserved.

The small museum at the park became a focal point in the national debate over Confederate monuments when controversy arose over Confederate flags flying on the property.