PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County commissioners have approved the sale of a never-used jail in Portland to a private developer.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports commissioners approved the deal in a 4-1 vote Thursday.
Marty Kehoe, head of Kehoe Northwest Properties, offered $10.8 million in November for the building and property, which he hoped to turn into a medical equipment distribution center. However, after studying the property, he said he would pay only $5 million for it.
The lower offer sparked outcry from some who said Kehoe was trying to lowball the county.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
Last week, developer Homer Williams made an unsolicited bid to buy Wapato for $7 million and turn it into a homeless shelter.
Commissioners concluded that Kehoe’s $5 million would go further in advancing the county’s homelessness strategy than a sale to Williams.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com