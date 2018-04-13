PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County commissioners have approved the sale of a never-used jail in Portland to a private developer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports commissioners approved the deal in a 4-1 vote Thursday.

Marty Kehoe, head of Kehoe Northwest Properties, offered $10.8 million in November for the building and property, which he hoped to turn into a medical equipment distribution center. However, after studying the property, he said he would pay only $5 million for it.

The lower offer sparked outcry from some who said Kehoe was trying to lowball the county.

Last week, developer Homer Williams made an unsolicited bid to buy Wapato for $7 million and turn it into a homeless shelter.

Commissioners concluded that Kehoe’s $5 million would go further in advancing the county’s homelessness strategy than a sale to Williams.

