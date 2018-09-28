PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County has agreed to a $235,000 settlement with a Sheriff’s Office sergeant who claimed the department retaliated against him after he proposed an investigation into a veteran detective.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports county commissioners approved the payout in the lawsuit by Sgt. Matt Swanson Thursday.

Swanson says he was the subject of retaliation and harassment after he proposed an internal affairs investigation into Detective Jeff Green who was ignoring sexual assault and child abuse cases.

An investigation by the county later supported Swanson’s claims.

Swanson says in a statement that the decision has reinforced his belief that law enforcement is not above the law.

Board Chairman Jim Bernard declined to comment on the settlement.

Sheriff Craig Roberts did not respond to an email seeking comment.

