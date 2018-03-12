TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county that lost a $38 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by the family of a woman shot and killed by police is seeking a new trial.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore County filed post-trial motions Monday also seeking a reduction of the compensatory damages awarded to Korryn Gaines’ family and an override of the jury’s decision.

The lawsuit against the county and the officer who shot Gaines in her apartment after a six-hour standoff claimed police used excessive force. Jurors in February found that the civil rights of Gaines and her young son, Kodi, were violated. He was wounded by a bullet and awarded the bulk of damages.

County Attorney Michael E. Field wouldn’t discuss the motions, saying Gaines’ family’s lawyers had yet to receive them.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com