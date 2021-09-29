If it’s rare to see a country music star speak out about politics these days, it’s even more unusual to see them involve their young children to promote their views.

Yet over the weekend, country music star Jason Aldean — one of the genre’s most successful singers over the past decade and who has a Top 5 single on country radio — cheered as his wife, social media influencer Brittany Aldean, posted multiple photos of their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter wearing black T-shirts that read “HIDIN’ FROM BIDEN.”

“My boy!” Aldean wrote under her picture of their son wearing the shirt and giving a thumbs-up sign. In other photos, Brittany, who has 1.9 million Instagram followers, is clad in a T-shirt of her own that reads “Anti Biden Social Club” as she stands next to Aldean and their toddler. Brittany tagged the account of the apparel outlet that made the shirts, a website called “Daddy T-45,” which sells pro-Donald Trump, anti-President Joe Biden and anti-vaccination merchandise.

When some commenters took issue with the pictures, both for using their preschool-age kids as “political props” and the messaging (“If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!”), Aldean responded in the comments: “Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!” and added “Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

It’s the latest shift for Aldean, who told Rolling Stone in 2016 that his voting record was “one subject I do stay away from. Politics is a no-win.” His publicist and his record label did not respond to requests for comment about his change in thinking.

Aldean has slowly been breaking away from that mantra, which is one typically embraced by country stars, who frequently fear alienating fans by taking a side on anything remotely controversial. He posted a meme that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election in November. Last month, amid the coronavirus pandemic’s surge of the highly contagious delta variant, Aldean praised the lack of masks at his concert in New York: “I’m looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don’t see one … mask. I’ve had just about enough of that.”

While Aldean may be more outspoken recently on social media, his brand is closely aligned with his wife, especially as she has made a push into the lifestyle influencer space. Brittany has been making her views known for many months in her Instagram stories, including posting a cartoon of Vice President Kamala Harris pushing Biden out of a wheelchair and over a cliff. Instagram also removed a false and debunked meme that she posted after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that alleged two rioters were also on a website for antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists.

Although many country singers still stay silent about their political views for fear of being “Dixie Chicked” — even though the blacklisting of the country trio happened nearly two decades ago — there has been no real public outcry so far about the Aldeans voicing their political opinions. A handful of other country singers “liked” Brittany’s posts, including Lauren Alaina, Hardy and Michael Ray, while RaeLynn left a string of heart-eye emoji.