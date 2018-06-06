NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Walker Hayes says that his newborn daughter has died.
Hayes said in a statement that “Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven.” He asked for privacy as he and his wife, Laney, grieved. Oakleigh was born on Wednesday.
Hayes was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for his video for “You Broke Up With Me” during Wednesday’s CMT Awards and was scheduled to perform at the awards show in Nashville.
Hayes and his wife have six children. Hayes has cancelled his upcoming shows.
