NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville prosecutor who was the son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson has died in a fall in Florida.
Citing a Davidson County District’s Attorney’s Office release, news outlets report 28-year-old Ben Selecman died Wednesday. He was at a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida, when he slipped, suffering traumatic head injuries.
District Attorney Glenn Funk called the assistant district attorney a “rising star.”
Selecman married Jackson’s daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, in October 2017.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Threat becomes reality': Florence begins days of rain, wind WATCH
- 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes VIEW
- One of first women in infantry to be discharged from Marines
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump turns back to Maria, falsely says Dems inflated toll