NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A country music festival will stay in New Orleans for a second year.
Organizers of Bayou Country Superfest say the 2018 version of the event, to be held over Memorial Day weekend, will again take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The event was held at Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for its first seven years before moving to Superdome in 2017 during Tiger Stadium renovations.
Attendance numbers dropped sharply in the first year in New Orleans, following numbers that had already begun to decline in Baton Rouge.
The festival will announce which artists will play on Oct. 24.