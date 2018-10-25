NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A record label representative says Tony Joe White, the country rocker and hit songwriter behind such hits as “Polk Salad Annie” and “A Rainy Night in Georgia,” has died at age 75,

A statement from the record label Yep Roc Music Group said White’s family confirmed the rocker died Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The label did not have any details on his cause of death.

White, originally from Louisiana, had a hit in 1969 with “Polk Salad Annie” and his songs were covered by Elvis Presley, Hank Williams Jr., Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings and many more.

White’s music spanned many genres from country, rock, blues and R&B. Yep Roc released his last album in September called “Bad Mouthin.'”